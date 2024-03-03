WATCH – Super Saturday Headquarters: Watch All Six D9 Basketball Championships Live on Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops
Sunday, March 3, 2024 @ 12:03 AM
Explore and Laurel Eye Clinic have you covered with live broadcasts of all six championship games on Super Saturday. All games will be played at Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday, March 2.
WATCH LIVE: 2A Boys Final- Redbank Valley vs Karns City – 8:30 p.m.
FINAL: St. Marys 51, Punxsutawney 41 (4A Girls Final)
FINAL: Punxsutawney 60, Bradford 52 (4A Boys Final)
FINAL: Elk County Catholic 42, Ridgway 20 (1A Girls Final)
FINAL: Elk County Catholic 75, Clarion 54 (1A Boys Final)
FINAL: Redbank Valley 63, Moniteau 55 (2A Girls Final)
