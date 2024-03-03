Local Observatory Invites Public to Total Solar Eclipse Event on April 8

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will be hosting an Eclipse 2024 event that is open and free to the public.

“If you miss this one, you will have to wait another 75 years to see a total solar eclipse from this part of the country, so don’t miss out,” said Tim Spuck, longtime ORAS member and astronomy educator.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves in between the Earth and Sun, casting its shadow onto the Earth.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to see two recent total solar eclipses, one from Wyoming and another from Chile. Words can not adequately describe the experience, it’s just powerful,” said Spuck. “The sky goes dark, you can see the glow from the Sun’s corona around the Moon, the stars come out, and the winds pick up. It’s just other worldly.”

While the Observatory is not quite in the path of totality, it’s close. From the site located on the border of Venango and Clarion counties, observers will see 99.6% of the Sun covered by the Moon during the April 8 event.

“Just 0.4% of the Sun will be peeking out from behind the Moon. We are all keeping our fingers crossed for clear weather,” said Spuck.

ORAS will open its facilities to the public on Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8.

While there is no fee to participate in the event, donations are much appreciated.

The group requests those planning to attend pre-register as soon as possible at www.oras.org so ORAS can better prepare. There is limited capacity at the Observatory site and a limited number of eclipse glasses available for the public.

The 2024 Eclipse Program will include the following activities:

Sunday, April 7

4:00 PM – The Observatory Site Opens

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Telescopes set up to safely observe the Sun (weather permitting)

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Education Program: The presentation will focus on what you can expect to see, how to safely observe the eclipse (ORAS has secured solar eclipse glasses which will be handed out at the event), how to safely photograph the Eclipse, and where you can go to be in the path of totality. Traveling about one-hour northwest of the Observatory will place you in the path of totality. Various locations will be provided.

8:00 PM – Night Sky Observing with Telescopes (weather permitting).

Monday, April 8

12:00 PM – ORAS Facilities Open to the Public

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Live streaming of the Eclipse events being held in other locations and telescopes will be set up to safely observe the Sun (weather permitting)

2:02 PM – Eclipse Begins

3:18:27 PM – 99.6% of Sun is covered by the Moon (Eclipse Maximum from Observatory)

4:31 PM – Eclipse Ends

5:00 PM – Event Ends

NOTE: Those who want to stay on-site overnight may do so. Overnight fee applies. Weather could be an issue.

“Based on historical weather data, the likelihood of cloud cover in Northwestern Pennsylvania in early April is around 60%, so we are all keeping our fingers crossed,” said Spuck. “The important thing is to plan and be prepared for this spectacular display of nature.”

For more information and to register for the 2024 Eclipse Event, visit www.oras.org.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.