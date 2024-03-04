7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, March 4, 2024 @ 12:03 AM
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
