Birthday Wishes: Happy 3rd Birthday, Adalynn!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Adalynn Burris!

Adalynn turned three today, Monday, March 4.

Submitted by her parents, Scott and Stacey Burris, of Parker.

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.