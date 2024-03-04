 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cupcake Cones

Monday, March 4, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Here’s a fun treat for your kids to help prepare!

Ingredients

1 regular size package of chocolate cake mix
1 – 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
36 – 3″ ice cream cones, cake style

Frosting:

1/2 cup shortening
3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 to 5 tablespoons milk
Sprinkles

Directions

~Prepare cake mix according to package directions; set aside.

~In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth; stir in chocolate chips.

~Place ice cream cones in muffin cups. Spoon about one tablespoon of cake batter into each cone; top with a rounded teaspoon of cream cheese mixture. Fill with remaining batter to within 3/4 in. of top.

~Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

~In a small bowl, beat the shortening, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Add enough milk to achieve spreading consistency. Frost tops of cooled cones and top with sprinkles.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


