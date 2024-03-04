Featured Local Job: Clarion County YMCA Head Preschool Teacher

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a full-time, hourly Head Preschool Teacher.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Under the direct supervision of the Child Care Director, the Head Teacher assists in the management and operations of the Younger Years Center, a state-licensed program, in accordance with the DHS regulations and the YMCA mission and policies. She/He must be skilled in working effectively with preschool-aged youth, parents, and other staff. She/He must be motivated, have a positive attitude, and enjoy working for the YMCA.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Acting as a primary provider for a small group of children.

Ensuring the care, safety, and well-being of all children in group.

Planning and implementing a preschool program.

Setting up the physical environment to meet the needs of preschool children.

Demonstrating, verbally and by role-modeling, a sound knowledge of good teaching practices.

Taking the place of the director in his or her absence and responding to any special situations that may arise.

Participating in staff meetings and ongoing training.

Providing information to parents regarding their children and discussing general developmental concerns.

Recognizing possible concerns of child abuse and reacting properly when it is suspected

Assists in the supervision of assistants, volunteers and parents.

SKILLS NEEDED

Understand preschool children’s growth and development, and ability to apply this to activities

Able to instruct other adults.

Able to work with preschool children warmly, calmly, and at a pace that meets their needs

Able to meet the social, emotional, physical, cognitive, and developmental needs of individual children.

Able to oversee groups of children and individual children at the same time.

Able to maintain a safe, clean, and pleasant environment.

Able to plan, prepare, and present appropriate, nutritious food geared to each child’s needs.

General knowledge of a child’s nutritional, health, and first aid needs.

Able to maintain positive relationships with children, coworkers, and parents.

REQUIREMENTS

An AA or BS degree in Early Childhood Education or Elementary Education, or a minimum of two years experience related to the care and development of children or a combination of education and experience.

Must possess a high school diploma.

Must be certified in First Aid (as required by the state of Pennsylvania) and CPR.

Must be able to obtain all clearances as outlined by the Scenic Rivers YMCA.

Must be willing to attend 12 clocked hours of training (per year).

Must pass a pre-employment physical, including screening for tuberculosis.

Apply by Friday, March 15 by emailing YMCA Employment Application, cover letter, and resume to Michelle Miller at childcare@clarionymca.net.

