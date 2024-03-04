George William Hack, 73, of Mercer, PA, passed away at Grove Manor in Grove City on Friday, March 1, 2024.

George was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 12, 1950 to the late George F. and Esther (Frankenberger) Hack.

Surviving is his wife, Sherree L. (Dickey) Hack whom he married on November 11, 1995; several nieces and nephews and one brother.

George enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time at his camp.

Throughout his life he worked in construction as well as heating and plumbing.

Visitation will be at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137 on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Greg Vanderveen officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

