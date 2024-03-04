Jail Board Clears the Air: Clarion Is NOT a Sanctuary County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – In a world rife with rapid-fire news and knee-jerk reactions, the Clarion County Jail Board is hitting the brakes on a runaway story.

Fox News recently labeled Clarion as a ‘sanctuary county,’ but the board’s latest meeting was all about busting myths, not immigrants.

It turns out, the news giant may have dialed into outdated information, causing a stir over policies that have long since evolved.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls this past week about Clarion County supposedly being a sanctuary county,” Commissioner Wayne Brosius said in Friday’s board meeting. “The Center for Immigration Studies in Washington, DC, listed us.”

Commissioner Ted Tharan added some background.

“In the past on Interstate 80, when ICE or the state police would pull off a carload of immigrants that were not documented, they would just bring them to the prison to hold until they could verify their documentation,” Tharan explained.

“They might not have been illegals, and then we would’ve gotten in trouble,” Tharan continued. “And, I think that’s when DA Mark Aaron and Sheriff Rex Munsee were instrumental in getting this done, and we wouldn’t hold them, so we wouldn’t get sued because we held some without being charged against their will, and the county would be liable for that.”

According to Brosius, the policy was put in place to protect the taxpayers.

“We didn’t want to take on somebody who shouldn’t have been jailed without proper paperwork from the judge,” Brosius said.

“That’s why that policy was written, and then we amended it slightly in 2018 with our solicitor,” Brosius added.

It was noted that Fox News apparently did not review the information listed on the website because it did not represent the current policy of Clarion County.

“There’s a website that did a bunch of Right-to-Know requests years ago back in 2014, and they must have hit up every county in the state,” Commissioner Braxton White said.

“So, they’re going off of a policy that’s ten years old that we’ve since changed. But, they put us on this website, and I imagine that’s where Fox News got it. They didn’t fact-check anything; they just ran it, and here we are.”

The board also agreed to have the solicitor compare the current policy with one written for Jefferson County.

