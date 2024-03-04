Knox Man Accused of Assaulting Man in Salem Township Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who allegedly assaulted a man in Salem Township in October is facing a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Corey Daniel Spencer, of Knox, is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, in Clarion County Central Court.

Spencer faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Operator Privilege Suspended/Revoked-Subs Off, Summary

Charges against Spencer were filed on November 2, 2023.

The preliminary hearing has been continued twice: on December 5, 2023, and on January 9, 2024.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, Trooper John Dubovi, of State Police in Clarion, was dispatched to the 300 block of Attleberger Road in Salem Township, Clarion County, around 6:52 p.m. on October 2, 2023, for a report called in by Stephen Deloe who stated he had been assaulted by Corey Spencer on a dead end road.

Before arrival at the scene, Spencer also called to report that he had been assaulted by Deloe and wished for a trooper to respond to his residence, the complaint states.

Upon arrival at the scene, Trooper DuBovi observed Deloe with two bruises and swelling on both sides of his head near the temples, and a stretched t-shirt. Deloe related a man he knew to be Corey Spencer came around the front of his truck and struck him in the side of the head. He then started to fight back, the complaint indicates.

A known female remained on the scene as a witness. She related that moments after arriving to meet Deloe, her husband, Spencer arrived and started attacking Deloe. She also told police that Spencer hit Deloe first before Deloe began to fight back, the complaint notes.

Upon leaving the scene, Trooper DuBovi observed Corey Spencer at his residence with a bloody nose and fat lip. He reported he recognized the male on the scene as Stephen Deloe. Spencer related that upon parking his truck, Deloe came around the front of his blazer toward him. Spencer related he got out of his truck and met him at the front of his truck and, at that point, Deloe punched him in the face, the complaint states.

Deloe and the known female both related that Spencer drove to the scene. It was determined that Spencer had a suspended driver’s license at the time of this incident, according to the complaint.

On November 2, 2023, Deloe was charged with the following offenses:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

During Deloe’s preliminary hearing on December 5, 2023, the assault charge was dismissed and the summary harassment offense was moved to non-traffic court.

