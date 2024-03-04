 

Police: Missing Marble Teen Found Safe

Monday, March 4, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

MARIENVILLE, PA (EYT) – Authorities have located a teenager from Marble who was reported missing on Friday.

According to Marienville-based State Police, 15-year-old Christianna Hicks was located safely by the Duquesne Police Department late Saturday evening, March 2.

She was reported missing from her residence on Marble Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, after the discovery that Hicks had not been seen since 3:37 p.m. on March 1.

The search expanded beyond the immediate vicinity of Hicks’ home after police received a report indicating that she may have fled to the Duquesne area.

No further details have been released.


