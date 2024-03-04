Redbank Valley Still Searching for State Qualifier for First Ever PIAA Girls Wrestling Championship

MILTON, Pa. (EYT) — Two District 9 wrestlers advanced out of the Central Regional tournament on March 2 and will compete in the first ever PIAA Girls Wrestling Championship.

Leading the District 9 duo is Punxsutawney junior Jael Miller (pictured above, bottom), who pinned her way to the 170-pound title.

Miller started her tournament with a quick pin of McKylee Vollman of Williamsport (0:39), following that with a third-period fall against Delaware Valley’s Kate Prior (5:04). She stuck Kendal Wagner of Central Mountain midway through the first period of their final-round contest (0:54).

The Chucks grappler enters the state tournament with a 24-0 record.

Also qualifying for states was Bradford 142-pounder Shelby Shirley, a sophomore.

Shirley won her opening two bouts by fall, first pinning Central Mountain’s Sophia Hoy (0:49) and then sticking Alayna Altos of Wallenpaupack (2:44). Her run on the championship side of the backets ended in the semifinals when she was majored, 11-3, by eventual runner-up Sayona Harris of Greater Johnstown.

In the wrestlebacks, Shirley returned to her pinning ways, taking out Emma Downing of Sugar Valley Rural Charter first (4:17) and then Delaware Valley’s Samantha Monroe in the consolation finals (1:43).

Shirley has a record of 7-1.

Though only the top-four at each weight class advanced, a fifth-place bout was held in the event an alternate is needed.

Curwensville junior Tessa Queen and sophomore Emily Neeper were fifth at 142 and 190 pounds, respectively.

Other making it to the placement bout, but falling short of landing positions as alternates, were Curwensville’s Savannah Carfley (124 pounds), a senior, and Gabrielle Bumbarger (148 pounds), a sophomore.

The PIAA Girls Wrestling Championship is scheduled for March 7-9 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Results

D9 State Qualifiers by School (top-four advanced)

Punxsutawney (1) – 1st (1)

Bradford (1) – 3rd (1)

Curwensville (0)

Redbank Valley (0)

Clearfield (0)

Championship Round

100 – Juliette Cuevas (Bellwood Antis) dec. Autumn Shoff (Moshannon Valley), 10-6

106 – Kaylee Ebersole (Northern Bedford) pinned Anna Lackey (State College), 1:12

112 – Lillian Rumsey (Williamsport) pinned Lane Fordyce (Bishop McCort), 4:38

118 – Sage Olver (Honesdale) pinned Isabelle Seip (Wyoming Valley West), 2:54

124 – Layla Bennett (Sayre) dec. Hanna Rathbun (Athens), 9-4

130 – Emily Murphy (Montgomery) inj. def. Patron Plummer (Chestnut Ridge), 4-0, 3:57

136 – Jordyn Fouse (Bishop McCort) tech. fall Sara Shook (Western Wayne), 20-4, 2:57

142 – Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Sayona Harris (Greater Johnstown), 2:40

148 – Marissa Rumsey (Williamsport) pinned Alahna Morris (Lake Lehman), 2:10

155 – Raegan Snider (Northern Bedford) pinned Ashlyn VanFleet (Athens), 1:38

170 – Jael Miller (Punxsutawney) pinned Kendall Wagner (Central Mountain), 0:54

190 – Alyssa Favara (Bishop McCort) pinned Isabella Gotschall (Jersey Shore), 3:14

235 – Jaidyn Mikulak (Honesdale) maj. dec. Mylah Steinbuch (Bedford), 8-0

Third-Place

107 – Ariahna Moore (Hughesville) pinned Danica Bacorn (Williamsport), 2:33

106 – Eden Eveleth (Bald Eagle Area) dec. Julia Ritter (Hughesville), 3-0

112 – Lexi DeSiato (Western Wayne) forfeit Neveah Strouse (Selinsgrove)

118 – Anaiah Kolesar (Northeast Bradford) maj. dec. Rachel Shoemaker (Crestwood), 12-3

124 – Isabella DuVall (Phillipsburg-Osceola) dec. Callie Hess (Benton), 10-3

130 – Ariel Manning (Wallenpaupack) dec. Miah Molinaro (Hazelton Area), 7-2

136 – Alexis Kurzawa (Hughesville) pinned Karissa Springer (Selinsgrove), 2:35

142 – Shelby Shirley (Bradford) pinned Samantha Monroe (Delaware Valley), 1:43

148 – Angela Grieb (Bald Eagle Area) pinned Brooke Long (Wyoming Valley West), 2:10

155 – Camryn Steinbuch (Bedford) pinned Juliet Fitzpatrick (Delaware Valley), 3:58

170 – Sierra Ripka (Greater Nanticoke) pinned Abgail Wagner (Athens), 1:16

190 – Grace Crestani (Bald Eagle Area) pinned Emily Smith (Delaware Valley), 2:44

235 – Leah Nason (Athens) pinned Zoey Lake (Wallenpaupack), 4:10

Fifth-Place

100 – Mia Gifford (Western Wayne) pinned Rosa SanClementi (Wallenpaupack), 1:51

106 – Santina Saraka (Hanover Area) forfeit Sadie Wagner (Montgomery)

112 – Gia Silva (Wallenpaupack) forfeit Chloe Stiles (United)

118 – Avery Puderbach (Hughesville) dec. Natalie Yingling (West Branch), 4-0

124 – Kaidence Ankner (Hanover Area) pinned Savannah Carfley (Curwensville), 1:43

130 – Summer Pugh (Western Wayne) tech. fall Adelyn Bush (Milton), 15-0, 4:31

136 – Victoria Depew (Delaware Valley) pinned Austynn Falls (Central Mountain), 0:28

142 – Tessa Queen (Curwensville) pinned Emma Downing (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 1:33

148 – Olivia Montanino (Delaware Valley) pinned Gabrielle Bumbarger (Curwensville), 1:57

155 – Kaley Palmer (Berwick) pinned Shanique Tidwell (Williamsport), 1:59

170 – Kate Prior (Delaware Valley) pinned Elzabeth Davidson (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 3:20

190 – Emily Neeper (Curwensville) forfeit Michelle Pastuizaca (Greater Nanticoke)

235 – Ashlynn Miller (Central Mountain) pinned Marrin Clester (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 0:43

Team

1. Williamsport – 92.5

2. Delaware Valley – 88

3. Athens – 85.0

4. Bishop McCort – 79.5

5. Hughesville – 72.5

6. Western Wayne – 71.5

7. Northern Bedford – 63.0

8. Bald Eagle Area – 61.0

9. Wallenpaupack – 57.5

10. Honesdale – 54.0

13. Curwensville – 47.0

20. Punxsutawney – 28.0

23. Bradford – 25.0

40. Columbia Montour Vo-Tech – 11.0

40. Redbank Valley – 11.0

40. West Branch – 11.0

43. Clearfield – 7.0

43. Pittston Area – 7.0



