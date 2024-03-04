Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps: Building Healthy Futures and Making a Difference
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – As AmeriCorps continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the organization continues to focus on monthly themes that reflect its core values and mission.
The theme for February, “Healthy Futures,” highlights the organization’s commitment to fostering well-being in communities across the country.
Keystone SMILES, an AmeriCorps program, actively participates in the state-funded Child Care Food Program. This initiative provides meals for both preschool and afterschool programs. In addition, the Summer AmeriCorps programs include the preparation and distribution of meals, ensuring that children have access to nutritious food even when school is not in session.
Community and school-based AmeriCorps members, along with House of Trades members, contribute to food distribution through local food pantries, food rescue programs, and local food banks. Since the start of the school year, these dedicated individuals have served over 14,000 meals to preschool children in Knox, Sharpsville, and afterschool programs in Mercer County Housing Authority Communities and Oil City.
AmeriCorps members are committed to providing a “Healthy Future” for all the children and families they serve. Their efforts extend beyond providing food. They also offer exercise programs, tutoring, and assistance in improving living conditions, truly making a difference in their communities.
Reflecting on Quarter 2
As they conclude the second quarter of their AmeriCorps year, it’s a time for reflection. Members have shared “Great Stories,” accompanied by photos and quotes, that capture their experiences and the impact they’ve made. By the close of the quarter, AmeriCorps members had served 2,627 new students during the school year. School-based members reported serving 1,546 students, Youth members served 874 students, and Community-based members served 207 students.
In addition to the work done by AmeriCorps members, 139 volunteers have contributed to various Keystone SMILES service projects and activities, logging a total of 634 hours.
One AmeriCorps member, Micaela Watterson, who serves at the Weed & Seed Afterschool program in Oil City, shared, “This is my second term with AmeriCorps and it’s been a life-changing experience. I never thought I would be where I am today, surrounded by loving kids and teammates.”
Taylor Weaver, a Youth Member serving in the Punxsutawney School District, reflects on the progress made in the second half of the year, “Now that we are in the second half of the year, one thing I think I have helped with is the kids being less shy…(they) are a lot more outgoing and interacting with me as the year progresses.”
House of Trades: Building Homes and Skills
During the winter months, the House of Trades team has been focusing on a house renovation project in Oil City. This project aims to provide affordable housing for a family. The house serves as a teaching tool for the team, allowing them to learn trades such as wiring, sanding, drywalling, and plumbing. Once completed, the house will be sold, and the proceeds will support other AmeriCorps initiatives.
Youth Philanthropy Trash Pick-up
On their day off from school, February 16th, three Youth Philanthropy members met at the Siverly neighborhood in Oil City to clean up trash. Alongside staff and AmeriCorps members, they spent approximately 2 hours collecting several bags of trash and a bin for recycling. Staff member Miss Liana also managed to incorporate a couple of impromptu STEM lessons while collecting trash.
AmeriCorps Awareness Week
AmeriCorps Awareness Week is scheduled for March 10-16, 2024. This week is dedicated to recognizing the commitment of the millions of Americans who have chosen to serve their country through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors and to encourage others to follow in their footsteps of service.
Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members will be traveling to Pittsburgh on March 13th to train and celebrate the accomplishments of AmeriCorps members across Pennsylvania. We are very excited to participate in this event!
National AmeriCorps Program: A Fun Fact
Since 1994, over 1.25 million Americans have taken the pledge to get things done through the National AmeriCorps Program!
Mini-Grant Opportunity
Venango County Youth Philanthropy will be opening up a grant application for non-profit organizations that work with youth aged 12-18. These organizations help young people grow up healthy, caring, and responsible, as identified in the 40 Developmental Assets of the Search Institute in Venango County. Grant awards may be awarded up to $2,000. The grant application and guidelines will be released early in March 2024.
The dedication and commitment of AmeriCorps members underscore the organization’s mission and impact. As they look forward to the rest of the year, they remain committed to building healthy futures and making a difference in our communities.
