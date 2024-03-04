SPONSORED: SkinPen + Biojuve Makes the Perfect Pair at Simply Skin Medical Spa & Laser Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Supercharge your skin with the powerful combination of SkinPen microneedling and Biojuve, which taps into your skin’s natural biome.
The SkinPen microneedling procedure generates tiny injuries that prompt your skin to produce collagen and elastin. When combined with Biojuve, it enhances your skin’s natural healing speed and boosts collagen synthesis. This dynamic duo of treatments can be applied to the face, neck, décolleté, scars, stretch marks, and crepey skin, all without any downtime.
Spring is the ideal season to rejuvenate your skin and reveal a revitalized you.
Seize the opportunity to get a 20% discount on a package of four SkinPen treatments, and a 20% discount on the Biojuve treatment kit.
Schedule your first session of rejuvenation by calling Simply Skin Medical Spa at 814-227-2362 today.
Offer is available at both the Clarion and Franklin locations.
Simply Skin Medical Spa – 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Simply Skin Medical Spa – 1263 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.
For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.
