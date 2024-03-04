State Police Calls: Local Teen Victim of Harassment

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents, according to reports released on Saturday, March 2:

Local Teen Victim of Harassment

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment on Cherry Run Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident took place sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on February 2.

The victim is a 16-year-old female from Rimersburg.

No further details were released.

Retail Theft in Paint Township

PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft that occurred at a convenience store on 28th Division Highway, in Paint Township, Clarion County, at 1:26 p.m. on February 1.

Police say the following items were stolen:

– Sub sandwich, Value $7.29

– Package of deli cheese, Value $4.99

– Bayer Aspirin, Value $4.59

– Bottle of Visine, Value $6.19

– Tylenol package, Value $5.39

According to police, a 2000 Ford was involved in this incident.

