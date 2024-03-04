Vehicle Slides on Snow-Covered Route 62 Before Crashing into Rear of Truck

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police responded to a two vehicle collision that was caused by a snow-covered State Route 62.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:12 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, on Route 62, near President Road, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say a RAM 2500 operated by 60-year-old Franklin P. Lamberto, of Tionesta, was stopped in the travel lanes, waiting to turn onto President Road.

Lamberto’s truck was then struck from behind by a 2020 Kia Sorento driven by 44-year-old Christopher C. Hulings, of Tidioute, who was reported unable to stop on the snow-covered roadway.

No injuries were reported, and both drivers were using a seat belt.

Hulings’ vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Minichs Towing & Recovery. Lamberto reported minor damage to his truck.

Police were assisted on scene by President Volunteer Fire Department.

