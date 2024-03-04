 

Vehicle Slides on Snow-Covered Route 62 Before Crashing into Rear of Truck

Monday, March 4, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police responded to a two vehicle collision that was caused by a snow-covered State Route 62.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:12 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, on Route 62, near President Road, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say a RAM 2500 operated by 60-year-old Franklin P. Lamberto, of Tionesta, was stopped in the travel lanes, waiting to turn onto President Road.

Lamberto’s truck was then struck from behind by a 2020 Kia Sorento driven by 44-year-old Christopher C. Hulings, of Tidioute, who was reported unable to stop on the snow-covered roadway.

No injuries were reported, and both drivers were using a seat belt.

Hulings’ vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Minichs Towing & Recovery. Lamberto reported minor damage to his truck.

Police were assisted on scene by President Volunteer Fire Department.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

