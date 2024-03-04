William Ralph Kodrich, age 90, of Clarion, passed away Saturday morning, March 2, 2024 at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Born August 26, 1933 in Cooperstown, New York, he was a son of the late William F. Kodrich and Iona Betty Southworth Kodrich.

Raised in the Cooperstown, West Oneonta and Morris, New York area, he graduated from Morris Central School in 1951 and continued his education at Hartwick College, where he earned a BS degree in Chemistry in 1955.

He then taught high school science at Morris Central School.

Bill was accepted into the doctoral program at the University of Pittsburgh, earning a PhD. in Biology in 1967.

He came to Clarion University in 1967, where he advised graduate students in the Biology Master Degree Program and taught various Biology and research statistics classes.

He also taught classes for University of Pittsburgh and Penn State at the Pymatuning Laboratories in Linesville until 1991.

He was proud of his postgraduate students and stayed friends with many of them.

Bill joined the Iron Furnace Chapter of Trout Unlimited in 1973 and later served as the state President of Trout Unlimited.

He received the organizations Distinguished Service Award in 1991.

Upon his retirement, he received the Distinguished Faculty Award from Clarion University in 1991 and was also the recipient of the Ralph Able Conservation Heritage Award.

Bill was a Deputy Waterways Conservation officer for 25 years, was active in the Clarion County Federation of Sportsmen and the Alliance for Wetlands and Wildlife, and was instrumental in the formation of the Pennsylvania Dirt and Gravel Road Maintenance Program.

In 2004, he received the Bud Byron Award for work in the prevention of pollution caused by drainage from unpaved roads.

He was an avid fisherman, fly tyer and rod builder, teaching many students, of all ages, the art of fly tying and casting.

He also enjoyed small game and deer hunting with friends and family.

Bill and his family enjoyed numerous summer trips to Montana in their recreational vehicle to fish the many lakes and streams.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Henrietta Olds Kodrich; daughter, Virginia (formerly McKisson) Kodrich of Clarion and was extremely proud of his granddaughter, Erica Hetrick, who graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in May of 2022 and is currently serving as a US Naval Officer in San Diego, California.

Bill is also survived by four nephews and three nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jerard, Reginald, Richard and Ralph Kodrich, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kodrich.

No services will be held at this time, per Bill’s wishes.

A memorial service this summer for family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of William R. Kodrich to the Clarion-Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department-First Responders, 9790 PA-66, Clarion, PA 16214 or Alliance for Wetlands and Wildlife, c/o Pam Moore, 22830 PA 68, Clarion PA 16214.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

