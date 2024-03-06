Arson Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Burning Down Trailer for Insurance Money

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A local man is behind bars after police say he intentionally set his Richland Township residence on fire on Monday.

Court records show Erie-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Franklin D. Guiste, of Emlenton, in District Judge Patrick Lowrey’s office on Monday, March 4.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 4, 2024, Trooper Bradley Barnhill was assigned to investigate a fire at 2439 Community Road, in Richland Township, Venango County. He responded to the scene on March 4 and began the investigation.

According to the complaint, Franklin David Guiste is currently separated from his wife as they are going through a divorce. Guiste was at the residence alone. While being interviewed, Guiste smelled of an alcoholic beverage. He admitted to staying awake all night and drinking multiple alcoholic beverages.

The complaint states that on the morning of March 4, 2024, Guiste was at his residence within the structure and ignited a candle, then purposely placed items near the open flame of the candle to ignite the structure. It was noted that these actions were viewed on camera by a known person who would be available to testify.

During an interview, Guiste showed Trooper Barnhill three large bags of a green leafy substance suspected marijuana. Guiste stated he was showing Trooper Barnhill the bags of suspected marijuana to show he was telling him the truth and did not want to hide things from him. Guiste also stated he was going to file an insurance claim through his insurance policy, but it was a lost cause because he only had $30,000 worth of coverage on the policy. It was also learned that Guiste was planning to build a house on the same property and had money saved for that purpose, according to the complaint.

On the scene, Trooper Barnhill also observed a cell phone cover near blood droplets in Guiste’s garage. The phone was missing from the cover. When asked, Guiste stated he did not know where his phone was located, the complaint notes.

When Trooper Barnhill observed the marijuana, the fire scene examination was stopped. He then applied for search warrants, namely, a search warrant for controlled substances and a search warrant to complete the fire scene examination. In total, the three bags weighed approximately .57 pounds (252.3 grams). This green leafy substance was packaged in three separate plastic baggies and was then packaged in the same bag as a digital scale, according to the complaint.

During the fire suppression efforts by the Emlenton Fire Department, the floor of the single-wide trailer had several areas that burned through and became unstable. Several walls also became unstable and fell, as well. At some point, the roof of the trailer also collapsed in the area of the exit path of the firefighters, placing them in danger of serious, bodily injury, or death, the complaint indicates.

Guiste was arraigned on the following charges at 5:50 p.m. on Monday, March 4, in front of Judge Lowrey:

Arson-Danger Of Death Or Bodily Injury, Felony 1

Arson-Intent Collect Insurance, Felony 2

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony 2

Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is lodged in the Venango County Prison with bail denied. The bail action reason was listed as “defendant is a danger to others.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.

