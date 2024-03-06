Christopher Wayne Ahrens, 68, of Oil City, PA, passed away March 3, 2024.

Born on July 27, 1955 in Oil City, PA, he was son of the late Donald P. Ahrens Sr. and Colleen Smith Ahrens.

Chris lived in Oil City his entire life and began his career as a machinist at Oilwell Supply, a division of U.S. Steel.

He worked there until the mid 1980’s when the plant closed, and went on to work at various machine shops until his retirement from SMS Millcraft in Oil City.

Chris enjoyed the outdoors, loved animals and enjoyed playing the stock market.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by sisters Deborah Ahrens Roberts and Mary Frances Ahrens and by a brother James Ahrens.

He is survived by two sons: Andrew Joseph Ahrens of North Carolina and Christopher Michael Ahrens of Oil City; two grandsons: Donald P. Ahrens and Joseph Ahrens.

He is also survived by a brother Donald P. Ahrens Jr. and a sister Joyce M. Schattauer and her husband Fred all of Oil City.

At his request, Services will be private.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

