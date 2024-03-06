End of the Road for Forest EMS? Authority Refunding Fees as Dissolution Looms

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest EMS Authority appears to be on the brink of dissolution, following a series of resignations and operational setbacks.

At a special meeting held in the Jenks Township building on February 29, Chuck Gilbert, a newly appointed board member from Farmington Township, announced the Authority’s decision to stop collecting their $115 assessment fee and to refund payments already made by residents.

The Authority has been crippled by the lack of a quorum, preventing it from holding regular meetings, following the resignations of the Authority’s chairman, Ed Stoner, and its secretary.

Communities across the Commonwealth and the nation have been facing multiple hurdles when trying to keep EMS services afloat since as early as 2019 according to NBC News, especially in rural areas. Many municipalities simply can’t afford the cost, and retention of trained first responders has become a major challenge as paramedics and EMTs move to urban and suburban areas or decide to continue their education in order to make more money.

“Training is costly for paramedics,” Steve Merryman, chairman of the now defunct Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service’s board of directors told EYT Media in 2022. “If they keep in school for just a little while longer, they can become nurses and make three times the money.”

To address the mounting crisis, the Shapiro administration announced last month a $1 million tuition assistance program to help recruit and retain Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals for communities like the ones serviced by the Forest EMS Authority.

Pennsylvania residents who obtain a Pennsylvania state certification as an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), or Paramedic after July 1, 2023, are eligible to have a portion of their tuition reimbursed. In addition, Pennsylvania-licensed EMS agencies are eligible to receive reimbursement of expenses related to recruitment and retention efforts, up to $1,250 per fiscal year.

State law requires each municipality to have a designated emergency service provider. According to the Shapiro administration, EMS agencies respond to almost 24 million 9-1-1 calls a year. 26% of those calls come from residents living in rural areas like Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties.

During the February Forest EMS Authority meeting, Howe Township Supervisor and Authority member Tom Zimmerman announced his township is currently negotiating EMS services with EmergyCare of Kane. Such a move could significantly shrink the Authority’s coverage area, leaving it responsible for just a few townships.

Gilbert proposed the dissolution of the Authority and the formation of a new steering committee made up of a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including residents, supervisors, firefighters, and experts. This committee would be tasked with starting from scratch, addressing the fundamental issues that have plagued the Authority, and exploring more sustainable models for funding and delivering EMS services.

The community’s response was mixed, with some residents expressing frustration over the confusion and tension at recent meetings, and others, like Farmington Township resident Tim Benzo, raising legal concerns about the Authority’s establishment and operational procedures. Benzo has started a petition for Farmington Township’s withdrawal from the Authority.

Despite the uncertain future of the Forest EMS Authority, Gilbert said he remains hopeful that a reboot can alleviate some tensions and pave the way for a more effective EMS service.

The Authority’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department in Leeper at 5:00 p.m.

