Featured Local Job: Construction Surveyor
Francis J Palo, Inc. has an opening for a Construction Surveyor.
Position Overview:
The construction surveyor role is an integral part of each project. This position is also responsible for the development and maintenance of the project survey control network and for creating drawing files to be loaded on data collectors for use in field stakeout. Additionally, the Construction Surveyor position will play a role in providing topographic surveys and calculations for payment quantity verification.
Responsibilities:
• Provide surveying service to company supervision and crafts to ensure construction work complies with design drawings and accuracy standards
• Develop and maintain project control network that are required for accurate measurement and correct installation of materials by crafts
• Utilize AutoCAD to prepare linework, point and surface files to be loaded onto data collectors
• Train field staff on the use of field survey equipment including GPS, Robotic Total Stations and Sight Levels
• Provide checking of as-built conditions that require the use of surveying techniques
• Provide topographic and cross-section surveys as required for planning and payment quantities
• Provides quantity calculations as required
• Prepare documentation of surveying activities
• Maintain, track, inventory, manage and coordinate use of survey and machine control equipment
• Coordinate surveying activities with Superintendent and Project Manager to meet the construction requirements
Qualifications:
• 1+ year of construction surveying and stakeout experience required. 3-5 years’ experience preferred
• Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Surveying preferred. Experience will be considered in lieu of degree
• Strong ability and interpreting construction drawings and specifications required
• Experience creating 3D surface models preferred
• Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word Required
• Intermediate Knowledge of AutoCAD Civil 3D preferred
• Excellent attention to detail and problem-solving skills
Salary and Benefits Range:
• Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications
• Company Vehicle
• Health Insurance, Vision, 401K with company match, Paid Time Off, Paid Sick Time
Mail, email, or drop-off resume:
Francis J Palo, Inc
Attn: Amber Jordan
PO Box 368
309 South 4th Ave
Clarion, PA 16214
or
ajordan@paloinc.com
