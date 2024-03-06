“I Coached Everything I Could” — The 50-Year Coaching Journey Of Mike Brown

TIONESTA Pa. (EYT) – It’s hard to do anything for 50 years, let alone try to teach angsty teenagers how to play sports, drive a car, and learn life lessons.

But Mike Brown has put in the work and has surpassed the milestone of 50 years of coaching this past season. The current coach of the North Clarion boys basketball team has had an illustrious career at Redbank Valley High School, Clarion University, Keystone High School, and now North Clarion.

“I have just enjoyed athletics my whole life,” said Brown. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for athletics. The biggest reason that I went into education was because I wanted to continue my career in athletics and obviously coaching was a good way to keep going.”

Brown grew up in Greenville, Pa., and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1968. He played football, basketball, and track and field in high school and was named athlete of the year his senior year.

After high school, he went on to play college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville while he pursued a degree in health and physical education. Upon graduation, Brown did his student-teaching at Schenley High School and the stage was set for a long career in education and athletics.



Brown talks with sophomore Hudson Irwin in a game earlier this basketball season.

The family life led Brown to Clarion County. His wife, Diana, is from the area and once the two married, they settled down and had three children.

“Once we got married, we bought a house in a little village outside of New Bethlehem called Seminole,” said Brown. “We lived there for 33 years and raised our daughters there.”

The Browns’ daughters, Cari, Erin, and Moira, all went to Redbank Valley High School when Brown was there and played high school sports. While he was never their official coach, Brown naturally mentored his daughters in typical fatherly fashion on and off the court.

All three daughters, now Cari Harmon, Erin Hunsberger, and Moira Shingledecker, are married and have given the Browns seven grandchildren.

Brown’s time at Redbank far outlasted his daughter’s time there. Starting in 1975, Brown was the assistant football coach and head track and field coach for Redbank.

Over the years, he also became the drivers education instructor, head basketball and baseball coach, assistant athletic director, and head athletic director.

Brown spent 33 years at Redbank Valley High School. There, he won two Clarion County League Championships, and one District 9 title, and became the all-time wins leader in basketball.

He also won three KSAC baseball titles, and three D9 football titles, and coached 18 individual D9 winners in track and field.

He was inducted into the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2021 and, in 2023, was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame.

“It is funny the other night one of the guys from probably the best teams I had ever coached (Mark Neiswonger), walked over and said hello,” Brown recalled. “He still called me coach all these years later, after we won a championship in 1980.”



Brown chats with longtime Keystone boy’s basketball coach Greg Heath.

After Brown had moved on from Redbank, his time in athletics was not nearly done. But his time in high school athletics paused as he moved up to the collegiate level.

Brown coached Clarion University’s baseball team for 11 years, nine as a head coach and two as an assistant. He was also the director of student activities during his time there.

He’s back this year helping coach again.

“It is such a different level from high school to Division II. Everybody is bigger, faster, and stronger and I had some really good players play for me,” said Brown.

Brown mentioned Jon Kemmer, a Shippenville native and 2013 graduate of Clarion University, who was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2013 MLB Draft as one player he was fortunate enough to coach.

In 2016, Brown retired from the coaching position at Clarion University. But he didn’t retire from coaching. He immediately found work at North Clarion High School as a building substitute teacher, which led him to where he is today as the school’s boys basketball coach.

“As soon as I retired in 2016 from the university, I got out to North Clarion as a building sub,” said Brown, who is still working as a sub. “I come to work every day. I am your typical high school substitute, so sometimes I am in phys ed, sometimes I am in shop or music.”

When you coach for five decades, changes to the sports you’re coaching are bound to happen. Outside of the obvious changes, such as a pitch count being introduced in baseball and the 3-point line in basketball, Brown says a lack of athletes is one of the bigger changes.

“I think what people don’t realize is that we are in a population drought,” said Brown. “We just don’t have as big of schools anymore. So you go from maybe 18-20 basketball players to 14. Times have changed and kids have other things to do.”

Brown, technically speaking, is starting his 51st coaching season as his attention turns towards next season for the North Clarion boys basketball program. The Wolves season ended in early February. They finished with a 5-17 record and missed out on the playoffs.

His 50 years of coaching has allowed Brown to find a home in Clarion County.

“I have been very fortunate to coach a lot of great kids and coach kids that have helped me be where I am today,” said Brown. “The area has been good to me. I hope I have been good, too.”

