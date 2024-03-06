Janice Mary Marzolf, 74, died March 3, 2024, while in hospice care at Jefferson Court in Brookville, PA.

She was born April 6, 1949, in Pittsburgh, where she graduated from Canevin Catholic High School in 1967.

She attended Ohio University, where she studied drama, as well as the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied sociology.

Jan worked as an administrative assistant in the Department of Public Works and also in the Department of German Language and Literature at Pitt, where she met her husband Gary Ronald Marzolf, to whom she was married on July 29, 1972, until their divorce in 2016.

Jan spent most of her career at the Department of Public Welfare in Franklin, PA, where she worked as a caseworker and later a supervisor, helping those less fortunate than herself.

She had many valued friends and coworkers, a number of whom remained close throughout her retirement.

Jan loved music, film and television, and she was an avid reader.

Ever since her young adulthood in the 1960s, she remained interested and engaged in world affairs and politics.

She was very proud of her daughter, Heidi Lynn Shindledecker, an English teacher at DuBois Area High School, and her son, Stephen Michael Marzolf, who has spent his career in the media/entertainment industry.

She loved her grandchildren, Liam Michael Marzolf, 8, and Olivia Kate Marzolf, 2, and she always looked forward to visits with them.

Jan was preceded in death by her father, John G. Paunovic, and her mother, Bertha Steedle Paunovic, both of Pittsburgh.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, as well as their spouses, Todd Andrew Shindledecker and Megan Marie (Lardin) Marzolf, in addition to many cousins and extended family.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the many generous friends, neighbors and care workers who have given love and support to Jan, especially as her health declined.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium in DuBois, PA, and any memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.