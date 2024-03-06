Marlen L. Knavel, 92, of Venus, PA, passed away March 4, 2024 at his home.

Born Oct. 17, 1931 in Windber, PA, he was the son of the late Cloyd & Cora Heller Knavel.

Marlen was a veteran of the United States Army serving from Nov. 13, 1952 until Nov. 12, 1954.

He married the former Phyllis J. Shull in September of 1952 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2012.

Marlen worked as a lineman with Penelec and retired after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed working on the family farm and mowing the fields.

Survivors include four children: Beata Miller & her husband Gene of Venus, Cloyd Knavel of Venus, Roger Knavel of Venus, Eric Knavel of Florida; 5 grandchildren: Travis Mille rand his wife Shawna, Lynette Crowe and her husband Virgil, Cora Knavel, Gregory Knavel, Emma Knavel; and three great grandchildren: Niklos Kossman, Myah Miller and Scarlette Miller.

He was the last surviving member of his family, having 5 sisters and 4 brothers and was also preceded in death by a grandson Michael Knavel.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

