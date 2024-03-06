 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Marlen L. Knavel

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 @ 02:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Marlen L. Knavel, 92, of Venus, PA, passed away March 4, 2024 at his home.

Born Oct. 17, 1931 in Windber, PA, he was the son of the late Cloyd & Cora Heller Knavel.

Marlen was a veteran of the United States Army serving from Nov. 13, 1952 until Nov. 12, 1954.

He married the former Phyllis J. Shull in September of 1952 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2012.

Marlen worked as a lineman with Penelec and retired after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed working on the family farm and mowing the fields.

Survivors include four children: Beata Miller & her husband Gene of Venus, Cloyd Knavel of Venus, Roger Knavel of Venus, Eric Knavel of Florida; 5 grandchildren: Travis Mille rand his wife Shawna, Lynette Crowe and her husband Virgil, Cora Knavel, Gregory Knavel, Emma Knavel; and three great grandchildren: Niklos Kossman, Myah Miller and Scarlette Miller.

He was the last surviving member of his family, having 5 sisters and 4 brothers and was also preceded in death by a grandson Michael Knavel.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.