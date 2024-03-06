Michael C. “Mooch” Morkin, 71, of Franklin, PA, passed away Sunday March 3, 2024 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Feb. 23, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Emmett and Patricia Bines Morkin

Mooch attended St. Stephens’s Grade School and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He worked several years as an arborist for Hazlett Tree Service and retired after many years with Davey Tree Service.

He also operated Mooch’s Snack Shack for the ball teams and swimming pool in Franklin in his younger years.

He married the former Diane E. McCall on Jan. 24, 2004 and she survives.

Mike attended St. Stephen’s Church for many years and was a member of the Oil City Knights of Columbus council #385 and the Fourth Degree Assembly.

He was an avid golfer and belonged to the K of C Duckpin League for many years.

In younger years he belonged to several softball leagues.

He enjoyed playing Santa for many years and was a huge Notre Dame Fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Bill Reese and his wife Amber and their children Liam, Nolan, Keagan and Kennedy Reese; Brian Reese and his wife Tiffany and their children Brayden and Alexa Reese.

He is also survived by a brother: Thomas Morkin and his wife Karla of Carlisle, PA; a sister: Patricia “Patti” Byers and her husband Randy of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Mary Moody.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Sunday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday at St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin with Fr. James Campbell, Pastor, Presiding.

Interment will take place at Scrubgrass Cemetery.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.