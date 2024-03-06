North Clarion Robotics Team Captures Western State Robotics Championship

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Six North Clarion robotics teams competed at the Western State Championship at PennWest Clarion University on Monday, March 4.

(Pictured above left to right: Members of the Ineffable Inventors team – Abby Hastings, Dean Sliker, Luke Dinger, Gabriel Fair, Tyler Swaim, and Julian Bellotti.)

Two of those teams earned awards and an invitation to the World Championship in Dallas, Texas, to be held at the end of April.

The Ineffable Inventors team–comprised of Julian Bellotti, Gabriel Fair, Luke Dinger, Tyler Swaim, Abby Hastings, and Dean Sliker–were Tournament Champions and earned the Amaze Award, which recognizes a consistently high-performing and competitive robot.

The Ambiguous Case team–composed of Aiden Thomas, Patrick Young, Kevin Young, Emalie Best, and Allison Ochs–finished in 2nd place in the Skills Challenge and earned the Excellence Award, which recognizes overall excellence in judging criteria and robot performance.

Both teams are already actively making changes to their strategy and robots in preparation for the World Championship.

