Police: Philadelphia Man Faces Charges for Strangling, Assaulting Woman in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — The case against a Philadelphia man accused of strangling and assaulting a woman in Clarion Township moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court records, the following criminal charges against 27-year-old Jakim J. Davis-Jordan, of Philadelphia, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 6, with District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 1

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Davis-Jordan remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge Timothy Schill’s office, PSP Clarion received a call from a female who reported that she heard her neighbor screaming and calling for help in the 1500 block of Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, February 26.

Upon arrival at the scene, Trooper Mitchell Rapp could hear shouting coming from the residence. He knocked on the door and heard a female from inside the residence state, “Get off the door.” Troopers Rapp and Smith then forced their way into the residence and observed a male—later identified as Jakim Davis-Jordan—flee via the back door. The troopers chased him on foot outside of the apartment complex and across US Route 322 into a wooded area where they lost sight of him, the complaint states.

Additional troopers arrived at the residence and gathered information from the victim who explained she has a child with Davis-Jordan and has an active Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against him, the complaint indicates.

It was also determined that Davis-Jordan has an active warrant for violation of a court order, the complaint notes.

The victim told police that Davis-Jordan took her keys and phone when he fled the residence, according to the complaint.

Davis-Jordan was located by troopers a short time later on Woodlawn Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident, and the victim’s keys were found in his pants pocket, the complaint states.

Troopers further interviewed the victim who stated that she believed Davis-Jordan opened the unlocked back window and unlocked the back door by reaching his arm inside. Troopers observed that the back window was partially opened and the back door knob was within arm’s length, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police that Davis-Jordan struck her with his hands and then dragged her by her hair. When she started yelling for help, Davis-Jordan began choking her with one hand around her neck and used the other to cover her nose and mouth, which prevented her from breathing, the complaint notes.

Police noted marks on the right side of the victim’s face and neck, according to the complaint.

Davis-Jordan was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 26, in front of Judge Heeter.

