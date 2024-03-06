Richard LeRoy Rodgers, age 66, died at home on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Richard was born in Oil City, PA to James & Harriet (Krepp) Rodgers.

Dick obtained his GED from Grove City High School, because he wanted to set an example to his children that education was important.

Richard married Shelby L Hanna on July 30, 1976 at the Leesburg Church of God of Prophecy.

Never missing a birthday or anniversary, Dick made sure Shelby knew she was loved and appreciated.

He took her on a surprise cruise for their 40th anniversary to the Bahamas, St Kitt, and St. Thomas.

Richard had a deep love for the Lord, and attended Chapel on the Hill Assembly of God in Emlenton.

He was known for his kind heart, and sang his heart out, in praise and worship.

Dick went to Romania two times with the Chapel Missions teams to help build an orphanage.

Richard was employed by Buckeye Hone for 28 years, retiring in October, 2021.

He enjoyed working on many vehicles, including the restoration of a 1956 GMC pickup truck.

Dick was one of the most generous people you would ever meet.

It was not uncommon for him to leave a tip at a restaurant larger than what the bill was.

He frequently picked up the tab for random strangers.

He purposely set out to find people to bless.

He was known for mowing many yards to help people out, and plowed out most of Clintonville when it snowed.

Loved ones to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Joshua (Staci) Rodgers of Knox, PA, Nathan (Hanna) of Polk, PA, and Sarah Rodgers (Jeff Gross) of Clintonville, PA.

Dick had nine grandchildren who were the loves of his life; Kyra, Jordan, Alexis (Bryce), Zachary, Miranda, Gracie, Natalie, Olivia, and Isabelle.

He and Shelby attended over 45 school events since the beginning of this school year that his grandchildren were in including band and choir concerts, track, Jr high football games, wresting (cheer), basketball, basketball (cheer), NTense Cheer, and archery.

He was looking forward to upcoming musicals, Broadcast, and spring sports.

He is survived by siblings, Nina (Lonny) of Grove City, David Rodgers of Franklin, Patricia Tincher of Knox, and Jim (Penny) Rodgers of Franklin.

In addition, he loved his sister in law’s; Lazelle Flynn of Grove City, Suvan (Keith) of East Brady, Bracken Marren of Bellingham WA, and brother in-law, Kenton Hanna, of Harrisville, Denny Brown, of Wilkes Barre, and Daniel Rager of Slippery Rock.

Dick was welcomed into heaven by his parents, two brothers, Tony, & Jerry, Sister, Janet, his father & mother in-law, David & Eunice Hanna, sister in-law, Davada Rager, and brother-in-law, Neal Hanna.

Dick is rejoicing with the angels in heaven; well done thy good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of the Lord!

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. Mckinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St, Clintonville on Thursday, March 7 from 2-4 and again from 6-8 pm.

Funeral will take place at the McKinley Funeral home on Friday, March 8 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chris Clark & Pastor Tim Farkas.

Burial will take place at the Clintonville Cemetery.

Friends can send condolences by www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

