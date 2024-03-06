Clarion County Housing Authority to Host Free Landlord Workshop on March 27
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Housing Authority (CCHA) is set to host a Landlord Workshop on Wednesday, March 27.
The workshop will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church of God located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa.
The event is free and designed to provide both new and experienced landlords with valuable insights into the latest trends and challenges in the housing sector. Presentations by local social service agencies such as CCR, Community Action, and others will be featured.
In addition to the presentations, a local attorney along with representatives from CCHA and Summit Legal Aid will be available for a question-and-answer session to address specific concerns.
Dinner will be provided to all attendees free of charge and raffles and giveaways will be available.
Interested parties must RSVP by March 13th by calling 814-226-8910 to secure a spot.
Don’t miss out on an opportunity to enhance your knowledge, network with peers, and enjoy a complimentary dinner!
For more information please visit www.clarionhousing.com
Contact CCHA:
814-226-8910
ccha@clarionhousing.com
