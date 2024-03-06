Clarion Psychiatric Center Announces Business Office Director Promotion
Wednesday, March 6, 2024 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Psychiatric Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Tia to Business Office Director.
Tia has worked at CPC for almost three years as an accountant. She enjoys working at CPC and knew what an incredible team the business office has and wanted to be a bigger part of it.
Tia comments “The overall goal of everyone working here is to do what is right for the patient from nursing to administration and in between. The atmosphere is focused, yet friendly. Everyone takes great pride in what they do, and it shows in their work.”
Congratulations Tia, on a well-deserved promotion!
