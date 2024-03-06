Lifestyle Coaching Program at Independence Health System to Offer Free Events in March
CLARION, Pa. – The Lifestyle Coaching program at Independence Health System is offering free, virtual, video-on-demand, and in-person events throughout March.
The program provides evidence-based health education to help individuals learn lifestyle changes to improve health. All classes are taught by a health care professional.
Individuals can sign up by calling 724-284-4504, emailing IHLifestyleCoaching@independence.health, or online at www.independence.health/Butler (select Services and Lifestyle Coaching). A meeting link and a confirmation email will be sent to participants upon registration.
Virtual Events:
Mindfulness for Brain Health
- Wednesday, March 13 – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
S.A.D. -Standard American Diet (NEW)
- Thursday, March 21 – 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Plant-Forward Eating
- Wednesday, March 27 – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In-person Events: (Clarion area) Clarion Health & Wellness Center’s Richard A. Clark Conference Room at Trinity Point
S.A.D. Standard American Diet
- Thursday, March 21 – 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In-Person Events: (Butler Area) Butler Memorial Hospital’s Food Institute (Brady Steet Entrance)
Diabetes Lifestyle Coaching – 2 Class Series
- Tuesday, March 5 & 12- 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.