 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

UPDATE: Police Identify Possible Witnesses in Pregnant Amish Woman Murder Investigation

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 @ 05:03 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT)  – With help from the public, the Pennsylvania State Police have successfully identified two “potential witnesses” in the Rebekah Byler murder.

PSP Community Service Officer Cindy Schick distributed photos of the men at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

At 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, she notified the media that the men had been identified.

“We want to emphasize that these individuals are not suspects in this case but are potential witnesses,” said Schick in her original email.

Case Background:

According to a February 26 release from Trooper Schick, troopers from Troop E – Corry responded to the scene on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township, Crawford County, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26, where they found Rebekah Byler deceased in her home.

The young mother, six months pregnant with her third child, was discovered in the main living area by her husband and a family friend returning to the house. Byler’s two young children were present when they arrived.

According to court documents, Rebekah Byler suffered a laceration to the front of her neck, a “scalping wound” on her head, and a gunshot wound to her head.

52-year-old Shawn C. Cranston, of Corry, was arrested on March 2 on suspicion of Byler’s murder.


Shawn Cranston mugshot courtesy of the Crawford County Jail.

Cranston has been charged with Criminal Homicide, Criminal Homicide of an Unborn Child, Burglary, and Criminal Trespass. He is currently lodged at the Crawford County Jail.

Related Articles:


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.