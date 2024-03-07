The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 38. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 11 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers. High near 50. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

