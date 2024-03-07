Carl Ray Kriebel, Sr., age 86, of Hawthorn, passed away Monday morning, February 26, 2024 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born November 9, 1937 in Huey, he was a son of the late Edmirle J. Kriebel and Dorothy D. Lineman Kriebel.

Carl grew up in Chickasaw with his with his many siblings.

His hobbies included playing baseball, horseshoes, and playing his guitar.

He especially loved to garden and take care of his yard.

Carl was a much-accomplished handyman who could repair anything.

In the 1960’s, Carl and his brother Dick started a band called “The Kriebel Aires” and would pack the venues with lines wrapping around the building.

Carl was a coal miner and retired as a supervisor for R & P Coal Company.

Carl will be missed greatly by his children Engineer Michael Kriebel and his wife, Kitty, of North Carolina; Registered Nurse Carla Lamoriello of Florida; Dentist Carl Kriebel, Jr., DMD of North Carolina and Attorney Jacqueline Kriebel, JD of Texas; and by his grandchildren: John Kurt Smith of Florida, Maiya and Ethan Rupp of Texas, and twins Jackson and Gracie Kriebel of North Carolina.

Carl is survived by his siblings Grant Kriebel and his wife Jerri of Brownsville, Larry Kriebel and his wife Ruby of New Bethlehem, Marcella Anthony of Rimersburg, Janet and her husband James McCauley of New Bethlehem, Joan Taylor and her husband Bryan of Treasure Lake, and Judy Hook and her husband James of New Bethlehem.

Carl will be especially missed by long-time “better half” Linda Over of Hawthorn, Pennsylvania, and her children Crystal Williams and her husband Fred, Trisha Zanaglio and her husband Mike, and Rich and his wife Beth, all of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by brothers John Kriebel, Eugene Kriebel, Gerald Kriebel, Richard Kriebel, Blaine Kriebel and sister Betty Kriebel.

Extended family and friends are invited to join the family on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. for a graveside memorial service at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Reverend Jimmy Swogger will officiate over the service.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery following the service by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 of New Bethlehem.

Inclement weather will move the services to the Oakland Church of God in Distant, PA.

