Clarion Borough Council Moves Forward on Toby Boat Launch Improvements

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – During the Clarion Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, March 5, members agreed to continue work on the Toby Boat Launch improvements.

Held at the Clarion Free Library, the meeting ran for about 30 minutes. All members were present except for Jim Averill.

The council moved forward with its plans to make improvements to the Toby Boat Launch.

They unanimously approved the pursuit of a $75,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DNCR) grant. In addition, they approved the submission of a DNCR Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) which will aim to make improvements at the Toby Boat Launch Facility.

While Carol Lapinto, Clarion Borough Council President, empathized that improvements to the boat launch need to be made, she wants to ensure things are financially in order.

“It is imperative that we get the work done on that. I just want to see actual numbers,” Lapinto said. “We have done analyses using the hard numbers so that all members of the council know where we are at financially. I think we have to do it, and we would be foolish not to do it while the river is down.”

In Other News:

Mayor Jennifer Fulmer-Vinson reminded the council of an upcoming event – “Inspire Clarion” where local businesses will come together for a social gathering and general information session. The event will be on March 14 at Michelle’s Cafe at 6:30 p.m.

A special request was approved for street closures on 6th Avenue, Main Street, and Merle Road for upcoming Summer Fun Fest parades on June 8, July 6, and August 3.

A resolution was approved to pay an invoice of $6,873.60 to the Overhead Door Company of Franklin for the repairs to the Clarion Borough Fire Department doors.

The next borough council meeting will be held on April 2.

