Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Banana Brownie Sundaes

This awesome dessert is perfect for a Sunday afternoon snack!

Ingredients

2 medium bananas, unpeeled

4 ounces cream cheese, softened



1/4 cup packed brown sugar3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter8 – 2-inch square prepared brownies4 cups vanilla ice cream1/2 cup hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed1/2 cup chopped salted peanuts

Directions

~Cut unpeeled bananas crosswise in half, then lengthwise in half. Place quartered bananas on an oiled grill rack, and cut side down. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat on each side until lightly browned, two to three minutes. Cool slightly.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, brown sugar, and peanut butter until smooth.

~To serve, remove bananas from the peel; place over brownies. Top with cream cheese mixture, ice cream, fudge topping, and peanuts.

~Makes eight servings.

