Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Banana Brownie Sundaes

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

This awesome dessert is perfect for a Sunday afternoon snack!

Ingredients

2 medium bananas, unpeeled
4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
8 – 2-inch square prepared brownies
4 cups vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
1/2 cup chopped salted peanuts

Directions

~Cut unpeeled bananas crosswise in half, then lengthwise in half. Place quartered bananas on an oiled grill rack, and cut side down. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat on each side until lightly browned, two to three minutes. Cool slightly.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, brown sugar, and peanut butter until smooth.

~To serve, remove bananas from the peel; place over brownies. Top with cream cheese mixture, ice cream, fudge topping, and peanuts.

~Makes eight servings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


