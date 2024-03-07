 

Criminal Charge Withdrawn Against Knox Man Accused of Assaulting Man in Salem Township

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion


CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A criminal charge was withdrawn against a Knox man who allegedly assaulted a man in Salem Township in October.

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court on Tuesday, March 5, the following charges against 33-year-old Corey Daniel Spencer, of Knox, were withdrawn:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Operator Privilege Suspended/Revoked-Subs Offense, Summary

The following summary charge against Spencer was moved to Non-Traffic Court:

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, Trooper John Dubovi, of State Police in Clarion, was dispatched to the 300 block of Attleberger Road in Salem Township, Clarion County, around 6:52 p.m. on October 2, 2023, for a report called in by Stephen Deloe who stated he had been assaulted by Corey Spencer on a dead end road.

Before arrival at the scene, Spencer also called to report that he had been assaulted by Deloe and wished for a trooper to respond to his residence, the complaint states.

A known female remained on the scene as a witness. She related that moments after arriving to meet Deloe, her husband, Spencer arrived and started attacking Deloe. She also told police that Spencer hit Deloe first before Deloe began to fight back, the complaint notes.

Deloe and the known female both related that Spencer drove to the scene. It was determined that Spencer had a suspended driver’s license at the time of this incident, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Spencer and Deloe on November 2, 2023.

Deloe was charged with the following offenses:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

During Deloe’s preliminary hearing on December 5, 2023, the assault charge was dismissed and the summary harassment offense was moved to non-traffic court.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

