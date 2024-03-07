David K. Slaugenhoup Sr., 74, of Parker, Pa., passed away peacefully late Monday evening in the presence of loved ones after a period of declining health at Newhaven Court in Butler.

He was born in Butler, Pa., on October 13, 1949, and was the son of the late Frank. K. and Elinor Bernard Slaugenhoup.

Dave served as an Aircraft Electrician and Door Gunner in Vietnam and was honorably discharged from the United States Army as an SP5.

He received a Bronze Star for his service and was also a member of the 101st Airborne.

Dave was a life member of VFW Post 7073, serving as Commander for 12 years.

Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion Post 598 in Parker.

Dave was passionate about motorcycling and was a member of the American Legion Riders Post 778 in Butler.

He was a truck driver for nearly 40 years, retiring from Enterprise Transportation in 2012.

Dave is survived by his children: David K. (Laura) Slaugenhoup Jr. of Butler; Emily (William Rodgers) Slaugenhoup of Chicora; Holly (Chris) Jordan of Ohio; Kim (Ted) Tichansky of Chicora; Wendy Dillaman of South Carolina; Jessica (Mike) Dellen of Punxsutawney. Two sisters: Debra (Gene) Stewart of West Sunbury and Marilyn (Daniel) Hilliard of Parker. Two brothers: Fred D. Slaugenhoup of Parker and Vern (Brenda) Slaugenhoup of Rockland Twp.

Additionally, he is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Fair.

The Slaugenhoup family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Newhaven Court, and especially Bonnie Dittman, for the exceptional care, love, and attention they provided to Dave.

Friends will be received on Sunday (3/10/2024) at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) from 2-4 & 6-8 pm.

Funeral will be the following day at 1 pm.

Military honors will be held at 12:45 pm preceding the funeral by VFW Post 7073 of Parker.

Interment will follow at Saint Eusebius in East Brady for immediate family.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dave’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post 598 and the VFW Post 7073 of Parker (P.O. BOX #303, Parker PA, 16049)

