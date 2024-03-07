 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Technicians

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 11:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion Psychiatric Center has openings for Mental Health Technicians.

Do you have a calling to help those in need? Are you looking for a challenging and rewarding career with an employer who recognizes the good work you do? Contact Clarion Psychiatric Center today to inquire about one of our open positions.

They are actively recruiting for Mental Health Technicians! Base starting rate increased in January 2024! Compensation for relevant experience! Full time employment qualifies for $5,000 Sign-on Bonus! There is a comprehensive benefit package including PTO/ELB, 401k, Medical, Dental, and Vision.

Contact Emilee Bonfardine, Human Resources Director, for any questions.

Phone: 814-226-2394
Email: emilee.bonfardine@uhsinc.com

Apply today at https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.