Featured Local Job: Mental Health Technicians
Clarion Psychiatric Center has openings for Mental Health Technicians.
Do you have a calling to help those in need? Are you looking for a challenging and rewarding career with an employer who recognizes the good work you do? Contact Clarion Psychiatric Center today to inquire about one of our open positions.
They are actively recruiting for Mental Health Technicians! Base starting rate increased in January 2024! Compensation for relevant experience! Full time employment qualifies for $5,000 Sign-on Bonus! There is a comprehensive benefit package including PTO/ELB, 401k, Medical, Dental, and Vision.
Contact Emilee Bonfardine, Human Resources Director, for any questions.
Phone: 814-226-2394
Email: emilee.bonfardine@uhsinc.com
Apply today at https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs.
