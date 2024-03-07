 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Secretary

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 10:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Highland Township has an opening for a part-time secretary.

This position is 10 hours per week, with one evening meeting per month.

Qualifications: Computer skills, accounting, Quicken, Word, some Excel

Full job description available upon request.

Interested candidates can send a cover letter and resume, including email, to:

Highland Township
3860 Millcreek Road
Clarion, PA 16214


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.