Featured Local Job: Part-Time Secretary
Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 10:03 PM
Highland Township has an opening for a part-time secretary.
This position is 10 hours per week, with one evening meeting per month.
Qualifications: Computer skills, accounting, Quicken, Word, some Excel
Full job description available upon request.
Interested candidates can send a cover letter and resume, including email, to:
Highland Township
3860 Millcreek Road
Clarion, PA 16214
