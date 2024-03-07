Free Workshop on Sports Betting and Gaming Among College Students Slated for March 19
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is hosting a workshop on Sports Betting and Gaming Among College Students on Tuesday, March 19, at Penn West Clarion University.
The event will be hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room (MPR) in Gemmell Student Center.
Presented by Dan Trolaro, MS, VP of Prevention EPIC Global Solutions, this workshop aims to explore the profound implications on college-aged individuals. In an era where sports betting is becoming increasingly prevalent, especially among college students, understanding the risks and rewards associated with it is crucial.
Attendees will be equipped with insights and strategies on how to engage and support individuals involved in sports betting and gaming. Dinner will be provided for free to all attendees as we believe that learning should not be hindered by hunger.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Register now at this link for an evening of empowerment and enlightenment aimed at fostering a supportive community for our students.
For more information contact AICDAC at 814-226-6350 or visit them online at https://aicdac.org/
