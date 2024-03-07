Investigation Underway After Six Guns Stolen from Elderly Woman’s Home

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in Boggs Township, Armstrong County, between September 6, 2018, and December 29, 2023.

According to Kittanning-based State Police Trooper M. Fetterman, who is leading the investigation, the incident took place at a residence along River Hill Road.

Authorities report that an unknown individual entered a detached garage on the property over the aforementioned date range and removed a total of six firearms.

The list of stolen property includes a Falcon brand revolver, manufactured by Taurus, valued at approximately $500. Other items taken include various shotguns and rifles of unknown make and model, with one Winchester rifle alone estimated at a value of $1,000.

Police say the victim is a 76-year-old Templeton woman.

The Pennsylvania State Police have not yet named any suspects in the case, and the total value of the stolen firearms is still being assessed. The investigation remains open as officers continue to gather evidence and pursue leads.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.