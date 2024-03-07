 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Investigation Underway After Six Guns Stolen from Elderly Woman’s Home

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in Boggs Township, Armstrong County, between September 6, 2018, and December 29, 2023.

According to Kittanning-based State Police Trooper M. Fetterman, who is leading the investigation, the incident took place at a residence along River Hill Road.

Authorities report that an unknown individual entered a detached garage on the property over the aforementioned date range and removed a total of six firearms.

The list of stolen property includes a Falcon brand revolver, manufactured by Taurus, valued at approximately $500. Other items taken include various shotguns and rifles of unknown make and model, with one Winchester rifle alone estimated at a value of $1,000.

Police say the victim is a 76-year-old Templeton woman.

The Pennsylvania State Police have not yet named any suspects in the case, and the total value of the stolen firearms is still being assessed. The investigation remains open as officers continue to gather evidence and pursue leads.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.