Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Attempting to Purchase Pistol 4 Days After Court Hearing Regarding PFA Order



PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An Ohio man is facing charges stemming from an investigation into an illegal firearm purchase in Paint Township in 2022.

Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Anthony Wayne Shorts, of Eden, Ohio, on Friday, March 1, 2024, in District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Brandon Collett, of PSP Clarion, received information on December 28, 2023, from the PA State Police Firearms Division regarding an attempted purchase of a pistol by Anthony Shorts.

The complaint states that on November 27, 2022, Shorts attempted to purchase a Springfield XDS Mod 2 .45 caliber ACP pistol at a sporting goods store in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Shorts was denied the sale of the pistol after the ATF form was submitted, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the denial was a result of him checking “No” for Question (21h) of ATF Form 4473 which reads, “Are you subject to a court order, including Military Protection Order issued by a military judge or magistrate, restraining you from harassing, stalking, or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner?”

Based on a Temporary Protection From Abuse (PFA) order effective November 14, 2022, it was discovered this was a falsified answer, the complaint states.

A review of the PFA order indicated a specific condition listing “Defendant (Shorts) is prohibited from possessing or acquiring any firearms for the duration of this order,” the complaint indicates.

On December 28, 2023, Trooper Collett interviewed Shorts, who admitted he was aware of the PFA order against him and was in court on or around November 23, 2022—just four days before the attempted firearm purchase, the complaint notes.

Shorts told police he didn’t think the question pertained to him “because of the Military Protection Order part,” the complaint states.

Shorts further stated that he misunderstood the question, but he was aware there was a PFA order against him at the time. Trooper Collett then read the PFA condition regarding firearms to Shorts who replied that he didn’t remember seeing the section advising him of this within the PFA, the complaint continues.

Shorts was arraigned at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3

Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

He was released on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Clarion County Central Court.

