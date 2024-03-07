 

Mayci June Clelland

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Mayci June Clelland was born into heaven on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

She was the beautiful daughter of Stormi Taylor and Jimmie Clelland.

Before her passing she was a very active and moving baby in the womb.

She was loved by her family.

To mourn her passing, she is survived by her maternal grandparents: Darian and Margaret Taylor. As well as her paternal grandparents: Matthew and Sharon Clelland, and Heather Clelland; along with many aunts, uncles, and lots of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents: Richard and Viola Jones; as well as her paternal great-grandfather, Ken Smith.

In keeping with the wishes of her family, funeral arrangements under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, Franklin shall be private.


