Mayci June Clelland was born into heaven on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

She was the beautiful daughter of Stormi Taylor and Jimmie Clelland.

Before her passing she was a very active and moving baby in the womb.

She was loved by her family.

To mourn her passing, she is survived by her maternal grandparents: Darian and Margaret Taylor. As well as her paternal grandparents: Matthew and Sharon Clelland, and Heather Clelland; along with many aunts, uncles, and lots of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents: Richard and Viola Jones; as well as her paternal great-grandfather, Ken Smith.

In keeping with the wishes of her family, funeral arrangements under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, Franklin shall be private.

