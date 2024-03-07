Police: ‘Extreme’ Rain Conditions Lead to Vehicle Slamming Head-On Into Tree

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police released the details of a crash in “extreme” rain conditions in Scrubgrass Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, March 6, the crash happened on Lisbon Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, at 1:06 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28.

Police say 26-year-old Shawn E. Gordon Jr., of Niles, OH, lost control of his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado while the roads were wet and visibility was limited due to “extreme rain conditions.”

The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and struck a tree head on, police said.

Gordon was not injured and was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Services.

