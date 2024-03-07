 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police: ‘Extreme’ Rain Conditions Lead to Vehicle Slamming Head-On Into Tree

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police released the details of a crash in “extreme” rain conditions in Scrubgrass Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, March 6, the crash happened on Lisbon Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, at 1:06 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28.

Police say 26-year-old Shawn E. Gordon Jr., of Niles, OH, lost control of his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado while the roads were wet and visibility was limited due to “extreme rain conditions.”

The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and struck a tree head on, police said.

Gordon was not injured and was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Services.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.