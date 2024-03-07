 

Reminisce Banquet Hall in Emlenton to Host Adult Prom This Weekend

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) — The Reminisce Banquet Hall in Emlenton is hosting an adult prom to support local charities on March 9.

The event is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Reminisce Banquet Hall located at 340 Ferree Road in Emlenton.

This is a 21-and-over event.

This year’s theme is “Charity Ball on Bourbon Street.”

This is a BYOB event, so you can bring your own cooler and even check it at the bar if you want. Plus, there’s a Chinese Auction where you have the chance to win some incredible prizes!

All the proceeds from this event will go to support local charities.

Tickets are limited and are available by calling 724-431-8276.

Tickets are $30 each and are NOT guaranteed till they are paid for.

A La Cart Catering will provide dinner.

J-Roc Entertainment will be keeping the dance floor packed.


