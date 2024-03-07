CLIENT REVIEW – SPONSORED: Furlong Funeral Home Provides Comprehensive Assistance in Service Arrangements

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The dedicated professionals at Furlong Funeral Home are committed to providing comprehensive assistance in funeral service arrangements. They aim to make the process as stress-free as possible.

(Pictured above – left to right: Logan Fleeger, recent mortuary school graduate and student trainee; Mark Gudalis, Funeral Director Supervisor- Marienville location; Cheryl Furlong, office manager and insurance representative; and Greg Furlong, Funeral Director/Owner. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media.)

Greg Furlong, owner of Furlong Funeral Home, told exploreClarion.com, “The loss of a loved one leads to feelings of stress, anxiety, and grief that makes events difficult to handle. My staff and I are devoted to guiding those needing our services with compassion, dignity, and respect.”

The loyal professionals at Furlongs can assist consumers in making funeral service arrangements from casket choices to funeral flowers and more.

“We strive to keep our prices down, Greg emphasized. “It is very important to keep the price down to help the people in the area.”

Greg’s wife, Cheryl Furlong, added, “We treat everyone the same, whether they buy the most inexpensive service or the most expensive service.”

Furlong Funeral Home is proud to own and operate its own crematory on-site. In fact, they are the only funeral home in Jefferson County that has a crematory.

To learn more, visit the Furlong Funeral Home website here: https://www.furlongfuneralhome.com/.

The following enhancements have been added to Furlong’s website for the convenience of their customers:

• Ordering flowers directly from their website

• Automatic email subscription when new notices are posted

• Guest Book

• Ideas to send condolences such as food gifts and sympathy cards

Contact Information:

Summerville Location

Greg Furlong, Funeral Director/Owner

50 Broad StreetSummerville, PA 15864Telephone: 1-814-856-2550email: gkffd@yahoo.com

Marienville Location

Mark Gudalis, Funeral Director Supervisor

140 Cherry StreetMarienville, PA 16239Telephone: 814-927-6643email: gkffd@yahoo.com

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.