 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

CLIENT REVIEW – SPONSORED: Furlong Funeral Home Provides Comprehensive Assistance in Service Arrangements

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The dedicated professionals at Furlong Funeral Home are committed to providing comprehensive assistance in funeral service arrangements. They aim to make the process as stress-free as possible.

(Pictured above – left to right: Logan Fleeger, recent mortuary school graduate and student trainee; Mark Gudalis, Funeral Director Supervisor- Marienville location; Cheryl Furlong, office manager and insurance representative; and Greg Furlong, Funeral Director/Owner. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media.)

Greg Furlong, owner of Furlong Funeral Home, told exploreClarion.com, “The loss of a loved one leads to feelings of stress, anxiety, and grief that makes events difficult to handle. My staff and I are devoted to guiding those needing our services with compassion, dignity, and respect.”

The loyal professionals at Furlongs can assist consumers in making funeral service arrangements from casket choices to funeral flowers and more.

“We strive to keep our prices down, Greg emphasized. “It is very important to keep the price down to help the people in the area.”

Greg’s wife, Cheryl Furlong, added, “We treat everyone the same, whether they buy the most inexpensive service or the most expensive service.”

Furlong Funeral Home is proud to own and operate its own crematory on-site. In fact, they are the only funeral home in Jefferson County that has a crematory.

To learn more, visit the Furlong Funeral Home website here: https://www.furlongfuneralhome.com/.

The following enhancements have been added to Furlong’s website for the convenience of their customers:

• Ordering flowers directly from their website
• Automatic email subscription when new notices are posted
• Guest Book
• Ideas to send condolences such as food gifts and sympathy cards

Contact Information:

Summerville Location
Greg Furlong, Funeral Director/Owner

Greg Furlong



50 Broad Street
Summerville, PA 15864
Telephone: 1-814-856-2550
email: gkffd@yahoo.com

Furlong Funeral Home, Summerville, PA



Marienville Location
Mark Gudalis, Funeral Director Supervisor

Mark Gudalis



140 Cherry Street
Marienville, PA 16239
Telephone: 814-927-6643
email: gkffd@yahoo.com

Furlong Funeral Home, Marienville, PA



Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.