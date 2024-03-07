 

SPONSORED: Get Ready for Golf Season at Wanango Country Club

Thursday, March 7, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The sunshine and nice weather are just around the corner. If you’re still searching for the perfect place to call your home course, look no further than Wanango Country Club.

Memberships for 2024 are still available and come with amazing benefits:

For Golf Enthusiasts: Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just learning the ropes, our meticulously maintained 18-hole golf course offers challenging fairways, scenic views, and a chance to perfect your swing.

Relax by the Pool: Want to unwind after a round of golf? Our sparkling pool awaits! Lounge in the sun, and take a refreshing dip.

Sip Cocktails in Style: Craving a cocktail? The clubhouse features a cozy lounge area where you can sip your favorite drinks, and catch up with friends.

Online Applications: Applying for membership is a breeze! Visit wanangocountryclub.com to access the online application form.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Whether you’re swinging clubs or sipping cocktails, Wanango has something for everyone.

The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, P.O. Box 363, Reno, PA 16143.


