Ken Uplinger Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Employee of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Ken has been employed at Brookville Equipment Corporation for the past eight years as a Mechanical Assembler.
(Pictured above: Ken Uplinger – Award Winner pictured with President of Brookville Equipment Corporation, Rick Graham.)
Ken has spent most of his time in final assembly, but he has also lent a helping hand around the shop in other ways when needed. Whether it’s plowing, running the forklift, picking up parts, or any other task, he is always willing to go the extra mile to help out.
His duties at BROOKVILLE include reading prints and building units using parts that have been machined by BROOKVILLE or provided by other suppliers. Ken’s favorite aspect of his job is its ever-changing nature—no two days are alike. “At BROOKVILLE, we are always doing something different. Today, I was working on a radiator, but I might not touch another one for a month.” Ken has used his time at BROOKVILLE to expand his skill set, acquiring numerous mechanical skills along the way. He lives by the motto, especially when it comes to the work he does at BROOKVILLE: “If you are ever done learning here, you aren’t trying to learn.” There’s always a new project or challenge waiting at BROOKVILLE. One of the most important lessons he has learned from working here is to take his time and ensure the job is done right.
When Ken first started at BROOKVILLE, he wasn’t familiar with how to read the prints. However, the amazing supervisors took the time to train him properly and get him acquainted with the work. Now, Ken has trained between 10 and 12 employees in the same position. He stays motivated by the constant movement and the variety of tasks. Training new employees keeps the days interesting, and Ken enjoys sharing his knowledge and love for BROOKVILLE. His previous experience in the mining industry involved surface mining, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator, handling equipment like rock trucks, dozers, and rubber-tired units.
Ken’s favorite types of equipment to work on are the mining units and heritage streetcars. His favorite project, however, was the Lookout Mountain Incline Cars for Chattanooga, TN. After being initially installed, he had the opportunity to travel down for a repair, and he described it as one of his favorite experiences. He is excited to return in a couple of weeks for another repair job. These cars also presented him with the biggest challenge since working at BROOKVILLE. Due to the cars being designed for an incline, they had to be built on flat ground but at an angle. “These cars are so unique, and hopefully, BROOKVILLE will have another opportunity to produce something like this,” said Ken. He expressed his appreciation for working at a company that provides him the chance to travel and ride the equipment he helped build.
Additionally, during his free time, Ken enjoys mowing and is a member of the Coolspring Power Museum. In the summer, he mows 35 acres with his tractor for the Power Museum.
For more information about Brookville Equipment and employment opportunities visit www.brookvillecorp.com.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.