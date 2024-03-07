WATCH: Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show with Special Guest Joe Lopez

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show is live from The Haskell House with special guest Joe Lopez, the Associate Athletic Director at Clarion University and head coach of Clarion Area/Clarion-Limestone High School softball. He is joined by softball seniors Alyssa Wiant and Emily Troese. The show is hosted by Owen Krepps.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.