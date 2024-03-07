Wisdom & Wine Kicks Off Today at Drake Well Museum

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Drake Well Museum and Park’s popular lecture series, “Wisdom & Wine” begins on Thursday, March 7th.

The event kicks off with a presentation entitled “Political Cartoons of the Oil Region,” by Abigail Watson-Popescu.

Watson-Popescu is a project manager for the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism as well as a member of the Titusville Historical Society. Her lecture will focus on how businesses and important figures from the early oil industry in Pennsylvania were portrayed in the national press during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, featuring rare cartoons found in the scrapbook of famed journalist Ida Tarbell.

This year’s Wisdom & Wine series is sponsored by CSR Services, LLC, and will feature lectures on March 7th, 14th, and 28th.

All lectures are held at Drake Well Museum. Each event begins with “Happy Hour” at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wine selections from Brokenstraw Valley Winery, LLC, will be featured for sampling and purchasing along with light snacks.

Admission is $10 for non-members or $5 for the lecture only. Members of Friends of Drake Well pay $5 for Happy Hour with the lecture free of charge. This year’s lectures are as follows:

– March 7th, “Political Cartoons of the Oil Region,” by Abigail Watson-Popescu

– March 14th, “Pithole,” by Art Jennings

– March 28th, “History of Idle and Orphan Wells in America,” by Dan Arthur

Also happening in March is the celebration of the 343rd birthday of Pennsylvania! Pennsylvania was created when England’s King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in March 1681. Drake Well Museum and Park is one of 19 state-owned historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History that will offer free admission on Sunday, March 10th, in honor of the Commonwealth’s birthday. In addition to free admission, Drake Well Museum will have a special display of Pennsylvania’s history through artifacts and a demonstration of life in the state’s early days. Visitors can also participate in a scavenger hunt within the indoor exhibits of the museum.

More details on these and other upcoming events at Drake Well Museum can be found at www.drakewell.org/events, on Facebook under “Drake Well Museum and Park,” or by calling 814-827-2797.

Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. Hours of operation are currently Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., November 1st to March 31st, and Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning April 1st through October 31st.

Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization, and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (www.PATrailsofHistory.com).

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.